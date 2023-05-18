3 displaced after 'suspicious' Norfolk house fire on Ethel Ave.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue is investigating what it called a "suspicious" fire that occurred early Thursday morning in the 200 block of Ethel Avenue.



Officials said when crews arrived at the scene just after 3:20 a.m., they found fire in the crawl space. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the rest of the house, officials said.

After crews put out the fire, three people were treated for smoke inhalation, officials said. They said three people are now displaced, and Red Cross is providing assistance.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue called the fire “suspicious,” and the incident is currently under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.