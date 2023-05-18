Watch Now
News

Actions

3 displaced after 'suspicious' Norfolk house fire on Ethel Ave.

Image (12).jpeg
Norfolk Fire-Rescue
Image (12).jpeg
Posted at 2:08 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 14:08:27-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue is investigating what it called a "suspicious" fire that occurred early Thursday morning in the 200 block of Ethel Avenue.

Officials said when crews arrived at the scene just after 3:20 a.m., they found fire in the crawl space. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the rest of the house, officials said.

After crews put out the fire, three people were treated for smoke inhalation, officials said. They said three people are now displaced, and Red Cross is providing assistance.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue called the fire “suspicious,” and the incident is currently under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV