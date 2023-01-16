3 displaced following residential fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A residential structure fire in Suffolk has resulted in three adults being displaced, according to Fire Chief Michael Barakey.

The fire occurred at a residence in the 300 block of E. Pinner Street in Downtown Suffolk on Monday, Jan. 16, said Barakey. Firefighters arrived just after 6 a.m. and found that the fire was “located between the first and second floor and progressing to the attic in the walls.”

The first and second floors were damaged from the fire, and the three adults who lived there are now displaced, according to Barakey.

No injuries were sustained by the civilians or the firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.