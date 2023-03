HAMPTON, Va.— The Langley, Hampton and NASA fire departments are responding to a fire at Langley Air Force Base, according to a Langley Air Force Base spokesperson.

The spokesperson says the fire is at building 777 and advises people to avoid the ACC campus. People are also advised to use Dodd Boulevard instead of Sweeney Boulevard.

It is unclear how the fire started and if anyone is injured.

