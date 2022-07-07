3 Hampton Roads cities in the red for COVID-19 community transmission levels

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Three cities in Hampton Roads are now in the red for community transmission levels for COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We spoke to the Chesapeake Health Department about what happens now.

Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Suffolk are the three cities with high community transmission levels. Public Health Emergency Manager Jerry Tucker says Chesapeake is currently just under 21% for case positivity. He says in January, they were close to 30.

According to the CDC, Virginia currently has more than 18,300 cases.

For areas with high transmission, like these three local cities, Tucker recommends wearing a mask indoors, staying up to date on your COVID vaccines, and if you’re high-risk, talking to your health provider about extra precautions.

As for the current uptick? Tucker says it could be related to travel or people gathering in the warm weather. He also says the data may actually be underrepresented.

“Not everyone is testing themselves if they’re symptomatic, so the numbers that we are seeing in terms of positivity rate are only going off the tests that are being done,” Tucker said.

You can walk in and test at the health department anytime. They also have a vaccine clinic every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and they do offer pediatric doses.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.