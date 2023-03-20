3 juveniles arrested after Portsmouth PD find stolen handguns & an AR pistol in their possession

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have arrested three juveniles after finding stolen handguns and an AR pistol in their possession, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

The juveniles were pulled over after detectives with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit noticed a “suspect” vehicle that bore resemblance to a vehicle involved in a recent double shooting near the 20 block of Swanson Parkway.

After the vehicle stopped near the 1900 block of Lansing Avenue, investigators with the Special Investigations Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension took the three juveniles inside the vehicle into custody.

Police say the juveniles were in possession of two stolen handguns, one of which had an automatic “glock switch,” and an AR pistol loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition.

After taking the juveniles into custody, police learned that two of them were wanted on juvenile detention orders for their involvement in a stolen vehicle pursuit on March 14. Police say that the pursuit involved Suffolk, Chesapeake and State Police and resulted in a crash. A Suffolk Police officer sustained minor injuries from the collision.

Detectives obtained juvenile detention orders for all three suspects and charged them with possession of a concealed weapon and underage possession of a firearm. One of the three faces an additional charge of possession of a machine gun.

Police say the double shooting near the 20 block of Swanson Parkway is still under investigation.

