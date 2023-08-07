3 juveniles hurt in drive-by shooting outside of Murfreesboro convenience store: Police

MURFREESBORO, N.C. – Three juveniles were hospitalized after they were injured in a drive-by shooting outside of a convenience store in Murfreesboro, according to police.

Police say on Saturday, August 5, around 11:30 p.m., police were sent to a convenience store, located at 604 East Main Street, to respond to the shooting.



Upon arrival, police say they found three juveniles who had been shot and took them to the hospital. The ages and current conditions of the juveniles are unclear.

Investigators say the shooting suspect was in a car that was passing the convenience store when shots were fired. They added that the car has been identified, and they’re following up on suspect leads.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call 252-398-4151.

