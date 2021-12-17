3 men arrested following 4-month-long investigation into Elizabeth City shooting that damaged multiple businesses

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Three people were arrested after a four-month-long investigation into a shooting that damaged multiple businesses in downtown Elizabeth City.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, the shooting happened Sunday, September 5 in the 400 block of Colonial Avenue. Officers who responded located numerous shell casings and multiple buildings damaged by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

After a multi-agency investigation, which included the Elizabeth City Police Department, the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, officials arrested 35-year-old Amos Parker, 35-year-old Tavori Lindsey and 42-year-old Eric White in connection to their investigation.

Parker was charged with four counts of injury to real property, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed to the terror of the public, discharging a firearm in city limits, resisting/delaying/obstructing, assault on a female and violation of a valid protective order.

Lindsey was charged with four counts of injury to real property, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed to the terror of the public and discharging a firearm in city limits.

White was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purposes of drug activity.

All three men are currently being held at the Albemarle District Jail.

The police department also said two stolen handguns were located and seized during this investigation.