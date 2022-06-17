3 men arrested in connection with robbery near Lynnhaven Mall, police searching for 4th suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Three men were taken into custody on charges of armed robbery, using a firearm in commission of a felony and attempted malicious wounding after a robbery ended in gunshots near the Lynnhaven Mall.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, at around 3:09 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, officers were dispatched to an incident in the 800 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.

Initial reports stated that a group of people were shooting at each other in a parking lot.

According to police, investigation revealed that four male suspects had robbed a male victim; in addition, multiple shots were fired at the victim and his female companion, but no injuries were reported.

Officers were able to locate the suspects' vehicle and three of the four suspects, identified as 21-year-old Newport News man Ahmod K. Finney, 21-year-old Newport News man Amir R. Hasan and 31-year-old Virginia Beach man Curran J. Hunter.

The fourth suspect is described a a thin, black male with tattoos on his arms.

The case remains under investigation by the VBPD Robbery Squad.

If you or someone you know has information on this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.