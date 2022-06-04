3 men hospitalized after early morning Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for a triple shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of Cedar Drive at about 3:04 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found three men who had been struck by gunfire.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital, where two victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and one victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victims were struck by gunfire while in the roadway.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is no further information to release at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that could help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.