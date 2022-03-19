3 men taken to hospital following Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating after three men were injured in a late-night shooting.

According to police, at 10:03 p.m., officers were called to the 600th block of Ivy Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victims suffering from what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

All three men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say there is currently no suspect information, and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story.