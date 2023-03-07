3 Nansemond-Suffolk Academy employees fired for 'inappropriate behavior': School

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three employees have been fired from the Nansemond-Suffolk Academy following reports that they violated classroom policies which led to a child protective services investigation.

In a letter to parents, the administration informed families of an incident at their Harbour View campus. It said employees working in classrooms of two-and three-year-olds allegedly used weighted blankets, chairs and nap mats to restrict movement during nap time.

Following this incident from January, the school said Child Protective Services were notified and launched an internal investigation.

The letter stated that none of the children were harmed, but the parents of the children involved were contacted and the employees responsible lost their jobs.

According to the school, all of their lower school employees on campus were given additional training for best practices in the classroom, reporting and safety protocols.

The school is also waiting for a response from CPS.

Here's a look at the letter to parents below:

"Dear NSA Families,

Over the past two years, we have learned the importance of community and the value that we place on the relationships and the activities that define the NSA experience. We are certainly stronger together, learning from one another, communicating and collaborating with each other, celebrating one another and challenging each other to be our very best.

I am thankful to be a part of such a wonderful community and wanted to communicate directly with you about an incident that recently occurred at our Harbour View Campus. In mid-January, the NSA administration learned that three employees working in our two-year and three-year old classrooms at our Harbour View Campus violated our classroom management policies by briefly restricting the movement of a very few students during nap time. This occurred through the placement of chairs and use of weighted blankets and/or nap mats. No physical injury occurred, but we determined that the conduct was inappropriate. The NSA administration immediately contacted Child Protective Services (CPS), a division of the Department of Social Services, as required by law and launched an internal investigation.

We have been in close contact with the parents of the students who were involved and are awaiting a response from CPS. Working with our legal counsel, we have taken appropriate action in response to the situation to ensure that this does not happen again. The faculty members involved are no longer employed by NSA. In further response, all Lower School employees at the Harbour View Campus received additional training regarding best practices in the classroom, mandatory reporting, safety protocols and expectations.

The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority, and we take this responsibility very seriously. We express our sincere regret that this occurred and understand that everyone expects instant information. Unfortunately, it is not possible to conduct thorough inquiries into matters and follow the protocols that are in place for the safety of the entire community as quickly as rumors can be created and shared. Please be assured that our focus is and always will be the safety and care of every student entrusted to our care. We are incredibly grateful for your continued partnership."