3 new recalls parents should be aware of: toy magnets, string lights, strollers

Three popular products, especially in households with children, have just been recalled. Read about the products below to see if an item you bought has been recalled.

Toy Magnet Sets

The “Colorful Metal Neodymium Magic Magnetic Balls” have been recalled following testing from the CPSC. They learned that the magnets are stronger and smaller than they should be.

CPSC

“When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system,” the CPSC said.

If a child - or anyone - swallows these magnets, they’re at risk of infection, blood poisoning, and more. The CPSC says doing so could even cause death.

If you bought one of these toy magnet sets, you are eligible for a refund. More details here.

String Lights

A popular household decor product has been recalled – string lights.

CPSC

They’re called Bunkhouse and Lotsa LITES! connectable mini string lights.

They were recalled because the bulbs can overheat when directly plugged into an outlet.

If you bought one of the nearly 35,000 sets of string lights that are being recalled, you can learn more about how to get a refund here.

Stroller

Bugaboo Dragonfly Seat Strollers are being recalled due to concerns about the seat posing an injury hazard.

CPSC

The recall comes after one report from the U.S. and seven reports from South Korea came in about the backrest of the seat moving down while in parent-facing mode.

The recall applies to strollers with certain serial numbers. Click here to see if the stroller you bought has been recalled.