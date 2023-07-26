3 Norfolk beaches under a swimming advisory due to high bacteria levels

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Department of Public Health issued swimming advisories for Community Beach, Ocean View Beach, and Sarah Constant Beach.

Water testing conducted Monday measured levels of enterococci bacteria higher than state water quality standards, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). While enterococci bacteria do not usually cause illness, it indicates the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

"People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the state standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness," the release said.

The Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health samples the water from Ocean View Beach weekly from late May to the middle of September, according to the VDH. Once beach waters meet the state standard, health officials will notify the public and lift the swimming advisory.

Visit the VDH website for all beach monitoring information.