3 people, 3 pets displaced after multi-family home fire in Virginia Beach

Posted at 8:21 PM, Aug 22, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Three people and three pets are displaced as a result of a multi-family home fire that took place Sunday evening.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the fire at 4:15 p.m., in the 5300 block of Lake Victoria Arch located in the Indian Lakes section of the city.

According to officials, no injuries were reported but three people and three cats were displaced. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

