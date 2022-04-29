3 people charged after Norfolk double shooting sends 2 men to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. - Three people were charged after a double shooting left two people hospitalized Thursday night.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, at 7 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Sewells Point Road for reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

A short time later, officers were called to E. Little Creek Road for a report of a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police later determined that these two incidents were related.

Both men were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

As a result of the investigation, Jamaica J. Sumner, 43, of Norfolk, has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of firearm by felon. Jessica Davis, 33, of Norfolk, has been charged with malicious wounding, and use of a firearm. Rishawn D. Pender, 36, of Norfolk, has been charged with possession of firearm by felon.

The incident is still under investigation, and this is a developing story.