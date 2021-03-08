3 people displaced, 3 pets missing after Suffolk fire damages home

SUFFOLK, Va. - Three people are now displaced after a Suffolk house fire damaged their home Monday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a residential fire at 9:10 a.m., in the 100 block of Deborah Drive. Crews arrived on scene in the Oak Ridge neighborhood at 9:17 a.m.

Chief Michael Barakey says that when crews arrived at the two-story home heavy smoke was showing from the exterior and there was heavy fire damage to the garage and home.

The residents had evacuated before firefighter arrived.

Three people have been displaced, including two adults and one juvenile, and they will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

Firefighters were able to rescue one dog and one cat from the home, however, two cats and one dog remain unaccounted for. Suffolk Animal Care also responded to provide assistance.

The fire was called under control at 9:44 a.m., and officials say there were no injuries.

