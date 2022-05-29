3 people displaced from mobile home after early morning fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue is investigating after a mobile home was seriously damaged in a fire early Sunday morning.

According to fire officials, units were called to the Magnolia Lake Mobile Home Park at around 1:27 a.m. for reports of a residential trailer on fire. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a single-wide trailer.

Crews searched the trailer and performed an aggressive interior attack on the fire.

The home's residents were not in the trailer at the time of the fire. Three adults and several animals were displaced due to the damage.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or the home's occupants.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.