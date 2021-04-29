3 people in hospital after Suffolk crash involving truck, Jeep

SUFFOLK, Va. - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a pickup truck and a Jeep at the intersection of N. Main Street and Holly Lawn Parkway Thursday afternoon.

At 12:15 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a crash with injuries involving a GMC Arcadia pickup truck and a Jeep Cherokee. The truck had flipped onto the driver's side.

Crews with Suffolk Fire & Rescue provided emergency medical assessment and treatment to the victims. The driver of the truck, a woman, and a juvenile had to be extricated through the windshield from the pickup. Both were taken to a local hospital via ground transportation with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, a man, was also ground transported to a local hospital with what were later determined to be life-threatening injuries.

Part of the road was closed immediately after the crash for about an hour until all vehicles could be removed from the road.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

