3 people, including 2 juveniles, displaced after early morning Suffolk fire

Posted at 12:52 PM, Mar 25, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - Three people, including two juveniles, were displaced after an early-Thursday morning fire in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the fire happened in the 100 block of Greenfield Crescent at around 4:19 a.m., with crews arriving on scene seven minutes later.

First arriving crews found a one-story home with light smoke coming from inside, and entered the residence to find a small fire contained to the kitchen area. The fire was called under control at 4:35 a.m.

The home's occupants evacuated before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.

