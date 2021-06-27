3 people injured after Chesapeake crash on Battlefield Boulevard S that shut down travel lanes for hours

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A crash on Battlefield Boulevard South left three people with injuries and caused travel lanes to shut down for hours Sunday.

At 1:56 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to a crash in the 3700 block of Battlefield Boulevard South.

Police say the crash occurred when a silver SUV traveling southbound crossed over the dividing line and struck a truck towing a camper that was traveling in the opposite direction head on.

The driver of the SUV was flown by Nightingale to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. The passenger of the SUV and the driver of the truck were both taken by ambulance to local hospitals for injuries as well.

Both directions of Battlefield Boulevard S. were closed for several hours during the investigation of the accident.

Tolls on the Rt 168 Expressway were lifted until the road reopened. Traffic is now open in both directions.