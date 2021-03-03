3 people injured following Suffolk multi-vehicle crash

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a four-vehicle crash on Route 58 Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened at Bob Foeller Drive near the landfill. Crews were called to the area at around 2:02 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found that three passenger vehicles and a dump truck were involved in the crash, leaving three people injured. One man was taken to Sentara Norfolk Genral with serious injuries, and a man and woman were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of Route 58 have reopened as of 3:10 p.m.

The crash's cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.