GREENSVILLE Co., Va. - Three people were killed in a crash in the area of Slagles Lake Road and Water Wheel Road Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash around 3:49 p.m.

Authorities say there was only one vehicle involved in the incident.

Troopers are currently on scene, and all lanes are blocked as they investigate.

There is no further information.

