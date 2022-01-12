3 people shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are responding to a shooting in the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard Wednesday.

The call came in at 5:29 p.m.

Three people were shot. Two of them were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

News 3 has a crew on scene, and we are working to get more information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

