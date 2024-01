NORFOLK, Va. — Cinemark will show three Pixar movies that never premiered on the big screen.

For the first time, fans of "Soul," "Turning Red" and "Luca" can enjoy the movies in a theater, according to a Cinemark news release.

"Soul" will be in theaters on Jan. 12; "Turning Red" will be in theaters Feb. 9; and "Luca" will be in theaters March 22, and tickets for all three are on sale now.

Visit Cinemark's websitefor locations and showtimes.