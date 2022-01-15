3 residents displaced after Portsmouth apartment fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Three people are now displaced after an apartment fire took place Saturday afternoon.

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Service crews responded to a multi-family structure fire in the 600 block of Dunedin Road around 4 p.m., Saturday.

Crews were able to make entry into a second-floor apartment where they saw heavy smoke was coming from. Officials say they were able to confine and extinguish the fire quickly, evacuate occupants of surrounding units, and prevent spread to other apartments.

There were no injuries. The Red Cross is currently assisting three people which lived in the apartment where the fire was and two adjacent apartments where there was water damage.

The fire is still under investigation.