3 Things To Do: April 3-9

Admirals games

While the Norfolk Tides are back in action this week, the Admirals are also wrapping things up this week in the Mermaid City. This Friday and Saturday is your last chance to see them in action at the Norfolk Scope Arena. They take on the Redding Royals, and tickets will start at $15.

Kitty Hawk Kites event

It's National Kite Month, and you can celebrate down in the Outer Banks this weekend. Kitty Hawk Kites is kicking the season off by raising their 30 to 100-foot kites high in the sky. It's happening this Friday and Saturday at Jockey's Ridge State Park.

Easter egg hunt

You can celebrate Easter a few days early with an Easter egg hunt in the trees at the Adventure Park in Virginia Beach. They're hosting the special event starting today. You and the family can search for eggs while traveling through a high ropes course. Adult tickets cost $59.