3 Things To Do: Jan. 23 – 29

We know the week can sometimes drag on, but we are helping you get through the winter lull with some fun things you can do to fill out the week!

Portsmouth Restaurant Week

If you want a delicious meal for a deal, Portsmouth Restaurant Week is now underway. Nearly 20 downtown restaurants, including Foggy Point, Guads and the Beir Garden, will have customized menus ranging in price. Restaurant week will last until Sunday, Jan 28.

‘The 39 Steps’ at Chrysler Hall

How about a night at the theater? The Virginia Stage Company’s 'The 39 Steps' is now underway at Chrysler Hall. We are told it's a fast-paced, Hitchcock-themed, whodunnit play with more than 150 characters played by just four actors. They have shows running on several dates through Feb. 5.

Cirque du Soleil ‘Corteo’

This week, Cirque du Soleil makes its big return to Hampton Roads. Thursday through Sunday of this week, the group will bring visually artistic performances of its Corteo show to the Norfolk Scope Arena. Tickets start at around $49.