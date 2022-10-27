3 Things To Do This Weekend: Halloween Edition

The spooky season is here! Halloween is just days away, and you have the entire weekend to celebrate. Here’s three fun things you can do.

Trunk or Treat at Landstown Commons

Families who want to celebrate early and get trick-or-treating out of the way can attend one of the trunk or treat events happening throughout the seven cities, including the one at Landstown Commons in Virginia Beach.

It's happening in the shopping center parking lot, this Saturday from 4 – 6 p.m. Make sure to bring your costume and candy!

Frightmare on Waterside Drive: Faces of Halloween

This one is for the adult crowd the waterside district in Norfolk is hosting "Frightmare on Waterside Drive: The Faces of Halloween." It's happening Saturday from 7 p.m. until midnight.

Waterside is bringing your favorite spooky characters to life throughout several scare zones. There's also going to be a costume contest, food, "boo-ze" and prizes. General admission starts at $15.

Harvest Fair and Hunt Club Farm

If you and the family still need to grab a pumpkin or want to enjoy some fall activities, there's still time to go to the Harvest Fair at the Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach.

They are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are carnival rides, a petting zoo, pony rides and more. Tickets start at around $15.