3 with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Threechopt Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Three people were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Hampton Monday night.

It happened in the 4800 block of Threechopt Road, police said in a tweet. That's not far from Mercury Boulevard.

Officers investigating a shooting in the 4800 block of Threechopt Rd. Three victims transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Call came in 7:51 p.m. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) April 4, 2023

Police said the call came in around 7:51 p.m.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.