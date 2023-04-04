Watch Now
3 with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Threechopt Road in Hampton

Posted at 8:38 PM, Apr 03, 2023
HAMPTON, Va. — Three people were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Hampton Monday night.

It happened in the 4800 block of Threechopt Road, police said in a tweet. That's not far from Mercury Boulevard.

Police said the call came in around 7:51 p.m.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

