3-year-old accidentally shot to death in Newport News: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating after they say a child was accidentally shot to death.

On April 6, at around 9:08 a.m., police in Newport News say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of 26th Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they claim to have located a 3-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

The shooting appears to be accidental, police explained in a release on Friday.

During the investigation, the father, Nathan Copeland was charged with distribution/possession with intent: marijuana.

The child’s death investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending.

In a separate incident this month, on Monday, April 3, a 3-year-old was accidentally shot to death in Portsmouth on Ash Street.

Newly obtained court documents in the Portsmouth incident revealed that investigators believe the “firearm was left loaded and unattended.”Police arrested 20-year-old Jaquan Askew in relation to this incident and charged him with allowing access to firearms by children.

Man charged after 3-year-old killed by unattended & loaded firearm in Portsmouth: Official

There are no further details to release at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.