3-year-old boy shot to death on Ash Street in Portsmouth, police confirm

Ash Street
Posted at 10:21 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 10:29:37-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have confirmed that a 3-year-old boy who died in Portsmouth was shot.

On Monday, April 3, police were investigating the incident in the 2500 block of Ash Street, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. At the time, the department confirmed that a 3-year-old boy was dead.

Since then, the department has confirmed that the boy died from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injury, but it proved to be fatal, says PPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the department says detectives are still working to learn more about the incident.

