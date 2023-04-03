Watch Now
News

Actions

Police investigating death of 3-year-old boy on Ash Street in Portsmouth

Ash Street Death Investigation 5.jpeg
Ash Street
Ash Street Death Investigation 4.jpeg
Ash Street Death Investigation 1.jpeg
Ash Street Death Investigation 3.jpeg
Ash Street Death Investigation 2.jpeg
Posted at 6:48 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 19:26:30-04

The death of a three-year-old boy is under investigation in Portsmouth.

In a tweet, police said it's happening in the 2500 block of Ash Street. They said the call time was just after 4:30 p.m.

No other details were released, including how the boy died.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV