Police investigating death of 3-year-old boy on Ash Street in Portsmouth

The death of a three-year-old boy is under investigation in Portsmouth.

In a tweet, police said it's happening in the 2500 block of Ash Street. They said the call time was just after 4:30 p.m.

I’m here on Ash Street where Portsmouth Police confirmed a 3-year-old boy is dead. Details are limited. Stay with @WTKR3 as we learn more pic.twitter.com/Yd7tGIhhl6 — KelseyJonesTV (@TvKelsey) April 3, 2023

No other details were released, including how the boy died.

