3-year-old child shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A three-year-old child was shot in the 1900 Block of Raven Street in Richmond around 9:43 a.m.

"Officers arrived and found a 3-year-old male, who was brought to the walkway of an apartment complex by family members, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "He was transported by the Richmond Ambulance Authority to a local hospital with an injury that is no longer considered life-threatening."

Police believe the child was "injured accidentally while in an apartment. While this investigation will continue, detectives are not currently looking for any suspects," according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Davenport at 804-646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.