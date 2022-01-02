3-year-old Corolla wild horse dies after being struck by vehicle

COROLLA, N.C. - A 3-year-old Corolla wild horse has died after being struck by a vehicle on New Year's Day.

Saturday afternoon, around 2:15 p.m., a wild horse named Rabbit, who was born in 2019, was struck by a vehicle and killed. The driver that hit the horse called 911 and police and the Corolla Wild Horse Fund responded.

CWHF thanks the driver for stopping and calling in to report the incident.

According to officials, Rabbit galloped down the dunes and directly into the path of the vehicle.

The nonprofit reminds drivers to be aware of their surroundings at all times and reduce speed when possible. They also remind drivers to take great care when driving on the beach.

