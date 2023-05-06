Watch Now
3-year-old girl dies after being found in pond near Virginia home: Sheriff

Posted at 11:16 AM, May 06, 2023
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A three-year-old girl who had been reported missing out of Stafford County, Virginia, died after being found in a body of water near her home.

Thursday afternoon, deputies responded to the Rappahannock Landing subdivision for a report of a child who hadn't been seen an hour before the call.

Search crews began searching the neighborhood for the child and flew a drone overhead. Fire crews also searched the Rappahannock River.

Around 7:10 p.m., officials located the child in a small body of water about a half-mile from her home. She was taken to Mary Washington Hospital where she died.

"While we are still in the initial stages of our investigation this appears to be a tragic accident," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "There are no words to describe our grief at this devastating outcome. Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time."

