3-year-old injured after early morning shooting in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. - A 3-year-old child was taken to the hospital after being shot.

Around 3:00 a.m., on Wednesday, officials received a call from Mary Immaculate Hospital in regards to a 3-year-old shooting victim.

The child was brought in by a family member with a non-life-threatening injury.

According to officials, the incident took place in an apartment in the 7000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway. When deputies arrived at the apartment they found a gun.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said they do not believe that there is an immediate threat to the community nor was this a random act of violence.

The incident is still under investigation and we are working to learn more details.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or their FB Tip Line at 757-890-4999.