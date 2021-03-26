3 years after Hampton 19-year-old was shot and killed; Police still searching for suspect

Hampton, Va. - It's been three years since 19-year-old Joshua Dibuono of Hampton, Va. was shot and killed on US 17 Bypass in Elizabeth City, NC. Police continue to search for a suspect.

While traveling Southbound, Dibuono was approached by a small red sedan. The suspect began shooting at the vehicle and fatally injuring him.

Witnesses said that the suspect was a black male driving a red Dodge Neon. Multiple bullet holes were found along the driver’s side of Dibuono's vehicle.

Pasquotank Co. Police urges witnesses or anyone with information that may lead to an arrest to contact 𝘾𝙍𝙄𝙈𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙀 at (𝟮𝟱𝟮)𝟯𝟯𝟱-𝟱𝟱𝟱𝟱.

Witnesses can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if the information leads to an arrest.