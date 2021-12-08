3 York Co. students arrested after texts about shooting, bombing and burning school uncovered by parent

YORK Co., Va. - Three Grafton High School students were taken into custody and are facing criminal charges after allegedly exchanging text messages threatening the Grafton School Complex.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, a concerned parent contacted law enforcement to report texts between the students threatening to bomb, burn and shoot Grafton High School on Wednesday.

In addition to facing criminal charges of conspiracy, threats to bomb and burn and threats of death on school property, the students will face disciplinary action in accordance with the York County School Division's Student Handbook and Conduct Code.

"We commend the parent who immediately reported this concern to law enforcement and the deputies and investigators who worked through the night to resolve this matter," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The safety and well-being of our school community is a collective effort and remains a top priority for our school division."

The sheriff's office also advised families to remind their children that "safety is a serious matter and jokes or false threats of this nature do have consequences."

All three students are currently awaiting a detention hearing at the Merrimac Detention Center.

If you have concerns to report, call the YCSD Report It hotline at (757) 890-5000 or visit the division's website here.