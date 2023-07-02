30 shot, 2 dead in Baltimore mass shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition, police said.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene.

BPD is on scene of a masa shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District. Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene. Media Staging Area will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue. pic.twitter.com/2JK5F09WMB — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 2, 2023

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning.