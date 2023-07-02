Watch Now
30 shot, 2 dead in Baltimore mass shooting

Baltimore Police
Baltimore police say they are investigating a mass shooting that left two dead and 28 others injured.
Posted at 5:47 AM, Jul 02, 2023
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition, police said.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning.

