30-year-old motorcyclist killed after crashing into tree in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A motorcycle crash left a man dead in Hampton Wednesday night.

The call came in just after 10:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Research Drive, Hampton police said. When officers got to the scene, they found Jose Bolivar Duarte Terrero, 30, of Virginia Beach, had crashed into a tree.

Police said it appears Terrero was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control before crashing. He died at the hospital.

The Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating. Police said there are no charges at this time.