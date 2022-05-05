30th annual 'Stamp Out Hunger' Food Drive helps fight hunger in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - If you'd like to help end hunger in Hampton Roads this May, you don't have to go any farther than your mailbox.

In partnership with the National Association of Letter Carriers, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is asking for community support in the form of food donations for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The food drive, which has not taken place in two years, is the largest single-day food drive coordinated by the NALC. According to a release from the foodbank, Stamp Out Hunger usually yields around 100,000 pounds of food from post offices throughout the region.

This year's drive, which will mark the 30th anniversary of Stamp Out Hunger, will be held on Saturday, May 14.

To participate, community members can leave bagged, non-perishable food donations by their mailbox. Monetary donations are also accepted; to donate, click here.

Residents should place donations in their mailboxes by 7 a.m.

If you'd like to participate, here's a list of the top 10 most-needed food staples for the foodbank:

Boxed cereal

Spaghetti

Spaghetti sauce

Canned fruit

Oatmeal

Rice

Pancake mix

Peanut butter

Mac & cheese

Canned vegetables

To learn more about the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, visit their website here.