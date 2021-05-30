31-year-old woman killed in crash on Eastern Shore

NORTHAMPTON Co., Va. - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Eastern Shore Saturday night.

According to the Virginia State Police, at about 7:55 p.m., 31-year-old Samantha Forsythe was driving east on Seaview Drive when she ran off the roadway into a ditch and overcorrected into oncoming traffic. Forsythe's vehicle then traveled sideways and into a telephone pole, killing Forsythe on impact.

Police say it's unknown if alcohol or speed played a contributing factor, and Forsythe was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Forsythe's family members have been notified of her death.

Police are still investigating the crash.