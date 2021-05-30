Watch
News

Actions

31-year-old woman killed in crash on Eastern Shore

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 Photo Journalist Justin Fleenor
Generic Police lights at night
Posted at 10:04 AM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 10:04:23-04

NORTHAMPTON Co., Va. - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Eastern Shore Saturday night.

According to the Virginia State Police, at about 7:55 p.m., 31-year-old Samantha Forsythe was driving east on Seaview Drive when she ran off the roadway into a ditch and overcorrected into oncoming traffic. Forsythe's vehicle then traveled sideways and into a telephone pole, killing Forsythe on impact.

Police say it's unknown if alcohol or speed played a contributing factor, and Forsythe was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Forsythe's family members have been notified of her death.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections