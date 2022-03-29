Watch
32-year-old killed in homicide, police investigate

Posted at 9:39 AM, Mar 29, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police is investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in a home.

While assisting another law enforcement agency, Norfolk Officers found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries in the 3000 block of Sewells Point Road around 3:35 p.m., on March 28, 2022.

He, Downing D. Mclean, 32, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

