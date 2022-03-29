32-year-old killed in homicide, police investigate

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police is investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in a home.

While assisting another law enforcement agency, Norfolk Officers found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries in the 3000 block of Sewells Point Road around 3:35 p.m., on March 28, 2022.

He, Downing D. Mclean, 32, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced deceased at the scene.