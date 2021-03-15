325 EVMS students sign up to distribute COVID-19 vaccine at events around Norfolk and Chesapeake

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Busy medical students from EVMS are volunteering to help vaccinate the community.

News 3 met up with Jovanna Tracz, the first year EVMS medical student organizing this effort.

“I think everybody wants to be a part of this moment in history," said Tracz.

Tracz said they’ve already given out about 12,000 doses at various events.

She said many of her classmates were eager to volunteer, especially to help the more vulnerable communities.

Since the start of 2021, she says about 325 medical students signed up to volunteer to help give out shots.

“I come from a business background and those skills have been very helpful in management and organizational efforts,” said Tracz.

She said as part of their training they used oranges to practice giving the injections.

“They feel way more realistic than the fancy arm models,” said Tracz.

The teams of 12 students go out with a supervisor to different events around the Norfolk and Chesapeake areas.

Tracz said many patients are very grateful to be getting the vaccine.

“It’s amazing and they’re also happy,” said Tracz. “It’s been so humbling to help them.”