32nd annual Artrageous Kids Art Festival returns to Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. - The annual Artrageous Kids Art Festival is returning on Saturday at Dowdy Park in Nags Head.

Children’s art stations, live music, art vendors, dance and theatre performances, food vendors and more family-friendly fun will be featured during the 32nd annual Artrageous Kids Art Festival.

The festival takes place Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Artrageous festival will feature numerous free art stations where children can make their own glass suncatchers, sensory bottles, paper kites, printmaking cards, refrigerator magnets, chalk art, and other fun creations. Attendees also can visit with local firefighters, take-home or donate books at Sherry Smalley’s “Book it with Joy” station and get their favorite designs painted on their hands.

“Artrageous is truly OUTrageous,” said glass artist Jack Horst. “Where else do you have the chance to help so many kids design and create their own masterpieces while demonstrating the science behind the art? As an artist, the answer is only at Artrageous. I am looking forward to making glass suncatchers with the kids.”

This year’s event theme is centered around encouraging children to celebrate being themselves while creating original artwork.

Local artisans will also be selling their work at the festival.

Performers will include the Dare2Care Shredders, Donna Roark’s Shadow Players with Drama Mama, and Atlantic Dance, as well as students from Ascension Music Academy, the Mustang Outreach Program and Leslie Erickson’s music school.

OBX Frozen Yogurt, Island Snowball and Sweet and Salty Popcorn will be selling treats onsite all day.

Additional parking for Artrageous will be available at Nags Head Elementary School.

COVID-19 federal and state guidelines will be enforced at the festival. Hand sanitizing stations will be available, and masks are encouraged at locations where social distancing is not possible, such as vendor and craft tables.

For more information about the event, click here.