33-year-old man arrested in connection with Portsmouth shooting that left victim seriously injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A Portsmouth man was arrested Saturday in connection with a June 2022 shooting that left one man significantly and permanently injured.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the initial incident happened on June 14, 2022 in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road. A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was shot numerous times in his upper and lower torso. A criminal complaint filed in Portsmouth General District Court states that following surgery, the victim was left with more than 60 staples in his legs and numerous stitches in his stomach and chest, as well as a steel rod placed in his right leg, due to the severity of his injuries.

On Saturday, police arrested 33-year-old Antonio Maurice Holley Jr. in connection with this incident. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting in commission of a felony.