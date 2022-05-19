33rd annual Clean the Bay Day aims to keep Hampton Roads' waterways beautiful

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - You can give back to your community — and make Hampton Roads a better place to live — by participating in the 33rd annual Clean the Bay Day Saturday, June 4.

The event, held by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, has seen more than 158,200 volunteers cleaning approximately 6.64 million pounds of debris from Virginia's shorelines since it began in 1989. Thousands of volunteers are expected to participate in this year's clean-up effort.

While litter is easily prevented and picked up, it isn't the only threat to the Bay watershed. The CBF said Clean the Bay Day often performs as a "gateway program" for children and adults to embrace environmental stewardship of their local waterways.

Clean the Bay Day will last from 9 a.m. to noon, and will take place in multiple locations up and down the shores of Virginia. To find a location near you and register for the clean-up efforts, click here.

Locally, events are listed in all seven cities as well as York County, Williamsburg and the Eastern Shore.

According to the CBF, the event still needs zone captains to oversee volunteers and the cleanup itself by compiling and reporting data from the event. You can apply to be a zone captain while you register, and will only need to attend one training session.