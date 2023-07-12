34-year-old arrested in Norfolk shooting Tuesday night

NORFOLK, Va. — Donshay Simpson, 34, has been charged with malicious wounding, conspiracy, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting from a vehicle.

Around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night, Norfolk Police Department (NPD) responded to gunshots on the 900 block of Bangall Road, according to the NPD.

Afterward, a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wounds was reported outside Norfolk General Hospital— police said the two incidents were connected.

As a result of the police investigation, Simpson was arrested and charged, according to the NPD.

Simpson is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.