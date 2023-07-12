Watch Now
News

Actions

34-year-old arrested in Norfolk shooting Tuesday night

Jail
Jessica Noll | WCPO
File: Jail
Jail
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 16:29:11-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Donshay Simpson, 34, has been charged with malicious wounding, conspiracy, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting from a vehicle.

Around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night, Norfolk Police Department (NPD) responded to gunshots on the 900 block of Bangall Road, according to the NPD.

Afterward, a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wounds was reported outside Norfolk General Hospital— police said the two incidents were connected.

As a result of the police investigation, Simpson was arrested and charged, according to the NPD.

Simpson is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV