34-year-old dead after car crash on Cobb Station Road

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 3:51 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 15:51:37-04

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Nelson Cruz, 34, died in a car crash Tuesday evening, at 9:30 p.m.

Cruz was driving west on Cobb Station Road, Northampton County, when he ran off the road, hitting several trees and overturning his vehicle, according to a Virginia State Police report. He was not wearing his seat belt and it is unknown whether speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.

No other people were involved in the crash, according to the Virginia State Police report.

There are no further details to release at this time.

