35-year-old Newport News man killed in early morning crash

Posted at 5:57 AM, Mar 27, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to police, at about 1:25 a.m., officers were called to the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard regarding a crash. When they arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that crashed into a tree.

The vehicle's driver, a 35-year-old Newport News man, was declared dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

Police are still investigating this incident, and this is a developing story.

